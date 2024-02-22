A high-profile event convened at the European Parliament in Brussels has sounded the alarm on the urgent need to tackle food waste and its detrimental impact on the environment. Hosted by Green/ALE MEP Rosa d’Amato, the gathering brought together a diverse array of experts and stakeholders, including academics, members of the parliament and representatives from the European Commission. Nearly 30% of the world’s food production is lost or wasted, making it momentous to act for preventing this from happening. Under the theme “Technologies that can save the food supply chain (and the Planet) from waste,” the event delved into the alarming statistic with the contribution of several associations and companies that presented their best practices. Among them, Cogeca Cup, Food&Drink Europe, Trane Technologies, Painted Piontek Schwarz Group, Too Good To Go, SAFE – Safe Food Advocacy Europe, and ZeroWaste.

In particular, the latest estimates from the FAO show that consumer food waste is only part of the problem. A significant portion is attributable to production processes, failure to adhere to sustainability and conservation standards. Claudio Zanframundo, President of Thermo King EMEA at Trane Technologies, emphasized the critical role of technology in addressing food loss during transportation and storage. He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to implement innovative solutions on a large scale.

Attendees also highlighted the broader implications of food waste, extending beyond consumer behavior to encompass inefficiencies in production processes and sustainability standards. Of particular concern was the fruit and vegetable sector, where losses can amount to a staggering 50% of total production.

Food waste, due to its interconnected nature with global challenges such as hunger and greenhouse gas emissions, as to be fought though action encompassing educational initiatives, recycling programs, and technological advancements as essential components of any comprehensive solution. Thermo King’s cutting-edge transport and refrigerated storage products, equipped with electrification and digital monitoring capabilities, represent a model of sustainable food transportation practices, in particular thanks to the innovative solutions adopted by Thermo King to prevent losses during transportation and storage.

In closing, participants called for decisive action at both the industry and policy levels. They urged European institutions to enact legislation tailored to the agrifood sector, promoting sustainability and food safety as paramount concerns.

The event served as a rallying cry for greater collaboration and innovation in the fight against food waste. By harnessing technology, raising awareness, and forging partnerships, stakeholders can work towards a future where food waste is minimized, and the planet is safeguarded for generations to come.