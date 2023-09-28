Rome’s Saudi Village: Saudi Arabia towards 2030

How to strengthen an already close friendship? The Saudi Village initiative has been confirmed to represent a unique opportunity for Italians, Saudis and international visitors to deepen Saudi Arabia not leaving Italy, nor Rome. The cultural event still helding in the heart of Italy’s capital is organized for five consecutive days by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Italy to celebrate the Kingdom’s National Day, as part of the Saudi-Italian relations 90th Anniversary Celebrations Year.

Saudi Village is offering local and international visitors a free deep taste of the Saudi culture with: live music, fresh food, live poetry, arabian tattooing, arabian calligraphy and much more.

Rome’s Saudi Village was attended by: Ministry of Investment (MISA), Ministry of Sports (MOS), Ministry of Education (MOE), Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and AlUla Royal Commission (RCU). Massive attendance by Saudi and Italian companies that arranged B2B meetings, focusing on issues of mutual interest and strengthening new ties.

Among the Saudi Village events, The Watcher Post has attended the talk titled: “Saudi Arabia towards 2030: Media perceptions”,focused on Saudi Vision 2030 achievements and goals, sports and women empowerment. Speakers: Noor Nugali, Arab News Deputy Editor in Chief, Abdullah Maghram, Ministry of Sport International Communication Director and Gianni Merlo, International Sports Press Association President. The event has been moderated by Gabriele Carrer, Formiche.net journalist.

www.saudivillage.it

Riprese, montaggio e fotografie di Simone Zivillica