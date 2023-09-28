Cultura

Rome’s Saudi Village: Saudi Arabia towards 2030

28
Settembre 2023
Di Paolo Bozzacchi

How to strengthen an already close friendship? The Saudi Village initiative has been confirmed to represent a unique opportunity for Italians, Saudis and international visitors to deepen Saudi Arabia not leaving Italy, nor Rome. The cultural event still helding in the heart of Italy’s capital is organized for five consecutive days by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Italy to celebrate the Kingdom’s National Day, as part of the Saudi-Italian relations 90th Anniversary Celebrations Year.

Saudi Village is offering local and international visitors a free deep taste of the Saudi culture with: live music, fresh food, live poetry, arabian tattooing, arabian calligraphy and much more.  

Rome’s Saudi Village was attended by: Ministry of Investment (MISA), Ministry of Sports (MOS), Ministry of Education (MOE), Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and AlUla Royal Commission (RCU). Massive attendance by Saudi and Italian companies that arranged B2B meetings, focusing on issues of mutual interest and strengthening new ties.

Among the Saudi Village events, The Watcher Post has attended the talk titled: “Saudi Arabia towards 2030: Media perceptions”,focused on Saudi Vision 2030 achievements and goals, sports and women empowerment. Speakers: Noor Nugali, Arab News Deputy Editor in Chief, Abdullah Maghram, Ministry of Sport International Communication Director and Gianni Merlo, International Sports Press Association President.  The event has been moderated by Gabriele Carrer, Formiche.net journalist.

www.saudivillage.it

Riprese, montaggio e fotografie di Simone Zivillica

Video in evidenza

STEM, quando la domanda supera l’offerta
STEM, quando la domanda supera l’offerta

mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Educazione finanziaria e lotta alle frodi
Educazione finanziaria e lotta alle frodi

mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Verso la legge di Bilancio
Verso la legge di Bilancio

mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023

Articoli Correlati

armenia azerbaigian
di Giampiero Cinelli | 28 Settembre 2023

Nagorno-Karabakh, la fine della Repubblica

spedizioni estere
di Giuliana Mastri | 28 Settembre 2023

Spedizioni estere, settore florido ma mancano addetti

Usa 2024 trump